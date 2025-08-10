Nursing Student's Death Sparks Political Protest in Odisha
The BJD has called for a 12-hour strike in Odisha's Raighar block following the death of a nursing student, allegedly due to harassment. The party is demanding Rs 1 crore compensation for her family. Satyajit Sarkar, accused in the case, has been arrested, says police.
- Country:
- India
The BJD has announced a 12-hour bandh at Raighar block in Nabarangpur district, Odisha, on Monday. The strike protests the death of a nursing student who allegedly faced harassment.
According to a Sunday statement from the opposition party, the strike will span from 6 am to 6 pm on August 11, with essential services not affected. The BJD is demanding a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the student's family.
The BSc nursing student reportedly consumed pesticides on July 17 after harassment by a youth named Satyajit Sarkar, who allegedly assaulted her on July 13. Former MP Pradeep Majhi criticized the police for inaction, though they claim Sarkar has been arrested.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJD
- Odisha
- strike
- nursing student
- harassment
- Raighar block
- Nabarangpur
- demand
- compensation
- arrest
ALSO READ
Tragic End: Senior MHADA Official's Wife Dies by Suicide Amid Harassment Allegations
Allegations of Harassment: Bengali Migrant Workers Targeted in BJP-ruled States
CM Mamata Banerjee launches 'Bhasha Andolan' from Bolpur to protest alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in other states.
Outcry Over Alleged Harassment of Kerala Nuns in Chhattisgarh
Baloch Leader Denounces Social Media Harassment of Protesters