Nursing Student's Death Sparks Political Protest in Odisha

The BJD has announced a 12-hour bandh at Raighar block in Nabarangpur district, Odisha, on Monday. The strike protests the death of a nursing student who allegedly faced harassment.

According to a Sunday statement from the opposition party, the strike will span from 6 am to 6 pm on August 11, with essential services not affected. The BJD is demanding a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the student's family.

The BSc nursing student reportedly consumed pesticides on July 17 after harassment by a youth named Satyajit Sarkar, who allegedly assaulted her on July 13. Former MP Pradeep Majhi criticized the police for inaction, though they claim Sarkar has been arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)