Netanyahu Defends Sweeping Gaza Offensive Amid Global Outcry

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu defended a comprehensive military offensive in Gaza, declaring Israel’s intent to dismantle Hamas strongholds despite international backlash. The plan extends beyond Gaza City, amid rising global and internal criticism. Meanwhile, a journalist's death raised questions of press targeting, further fuelling international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-08-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 07:56 IST
Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing mounting criticism at home and abroad, staunchly defended a newly intensified military offensive in Gaza, asserting that Israel has no choice but to ensure the defeat of Hamas. The operation, more extensive than previous announcements, focuses not only on Gaza City but also on strategic strongholds in central camps.

As concern grows over the protracted 22-month conflict, Netanyahu reiterated his government's commitment to establishing 'safe zones', despite reports of continued bombardment. Late on Sunday, a strike resulted in the deaths of multiple journalists, including Al Jazeera's Anas al-Sharif, which Israel justified by accusing him of affiliations with Hamas, a claim he denied.

International reactions intensified as the United States defended Israel's security rights, while other UN Security Council members condemned the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Amid the geopolitical tension, Netanyahu emphasized boosting humanitarian aid in Gaza and called for increased foreign journalist presence, a notable shift in policy during the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

