Opposition Leaders Clash with Police in Protest March

In a significant political development, several opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained during a protest march initiated from Parliament House towards the Election Commission. The march was halted midway by the police, prompting a standoff that led to tensions escalating near Parliament Street.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress chief, and Jairam Ramesh were among the prominent figures taken into custody. This move by the opposition leaders was not just a political demonstration, but as stated by Rahul Gandhi, a fight to safeguard the Constitution, resonating deeply across the country.

When stopped by the police, several MPs chose to sit on the road in front of the PTI Building, just short of the Election Commission's office. They vocally demanded a rollback of the Special Investigation Report (SIR), underscoring their commitment to their cause despite the looming threat of police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)