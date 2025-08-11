Left Menu

Opposition Leaders Clash with Police in Protest March

Opposition MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, were detained during a protest march to the Election Commission, highlighting a struggle to protect the Constitution. Key figures like Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh joined the protest, which saw MPs demanding a rollback of the SIR while facing police resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:53 IST
In a significant political development, several opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained during a protest march initiated from Parliament House towards the Election Commission. The march was halted midway by the police, prompting a standoff that led to tensions escalating near Parliament Street.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress chief, and Jairam Ramesh were among the prominent figures taken into custody. This move by the opposition leaders was not just a political demonstration, but as stated by Rahul Gandhi, a fight to safeguard the Constitution, resonating deeply across the country.

When stopped by the police, several MPs chose to sit on the road in front of the PTI Building, just short of the Election Commission's office. They vocally demanded a rollback of the Special Investigation Report (SIR), underscoring their commitment to their cause despite the looming threat of police action.

