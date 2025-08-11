Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Leads 'Fight to Save Constitution' as INDIA Bloc Protests Intensify

Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders marched to the Election Commission, labeling it a 'fight to save the Constitution'. Detained by Delhi Police, they protested the alleged 'vote theft' in Bihar's 2024 elections. The government was accused of fear, with leaders demanding a 'pure' voters list.

In a dramatic face-off, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi spearheaded a march to the Election Commission, branding it a crucial 'fight to save the Constitution.' The protest was spurred by allegations of 'vote theft' in Bihar's upcoming elections, demanding an untainted voters list.

Both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were detained by Delhi Police, alongside several other INDIA bloc figures, as the protest was foiled on grounds of no prior permission. Priyanka accused the BJP-led government of being 'scared', while BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan countered, asserting Congress' strategy aims to create chaos.

The demonstration gained intensity with Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav bypassing barricades to sustain the protest. Echoing the sentiment, leaders like Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar highlighted peacefulness and Gandhian ideals behind their movement.

