Opposition Stands Firm Against Alleged 'Vote Theft'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led a protest against alleged vote misconduct, denouncing it as a threat to democracy. Opposition leaders were halted by police during a march to the Election Commission in Bihar. Kharge and others vowed to reveal BJP's purported manipulation and safeguard the right to vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:25 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has vocally denounced alleged "vote chori" and claimed it to be a significant threat to democracy. Describing it as a "fight to protect the people's right to vote," Kharge emphasized the importance of exposing what he terms a BJP conspiracy.

The protest unfolded as top opposition figures, including Kharge, were stopped from marching to the Election Commission office in protest against the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar. This exercise, according to the opposition, undermines democratic processes.

In a post on social media platform X, Kharge declared that "BJP's cowardly dictatorship will not work," pledging that the INDIA alliance will reveal any unconstitutional actions. Despite police intervention and detentions, including Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, opposition leaders remain firm in their resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

