BJP Criticizes Opposition Over Voter Roll Controversy in Bihar
The BJP accused opposition parties, led by Congress, of attempting to create anarchy through protests against voter roll revisions in Bihar. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan refuted allegations of 'vote theft' and claimed the opposition lacks substantial issues, resorting to undermining the election process and democracy.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday fiercely criticized the opposition parties, including the Congress, for their protests against the voter roll revision process in Bihar, accusing them of 'vote theft' in previous elections. The party alleged that the opposition's actions are an attempt to sow chaos in the country.
At a press conference held at the BJP's headquarters, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's accusations of 'vote theft' as falsehoods. He suggested that the Congress is using this narrative as a distraction due to the lack of solid issues to raise against the government.
Pradhan further accused the opposition of questioning the integrity of the election process and voter roll revisions, aiming to destabilize democracy. He also called for the Congress and its allies to address the matter in Parliament, asserting that such tactics won't impact PM Modi's leadership or the nation's constitutional framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- opposition
- voter roll
- Bihar
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
- Dharmendra Pradhan
- protest
- election
- anarchy
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Fake Seeds Scandal Affecting Karnataka Farmers
N Sakthan Takes Charge Amidst Controversy in Kerala Congress
Congress Stages Fiery Protest Against West Bengal SIR
Rahul Gandhi Celebrates Uddhav Thackeray's Birthday with Unity Pledge
Karnataka's Fertilizer Fiasco: BJP Blames Congress Amidst Farmer Unrest