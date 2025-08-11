Left Menu

Opposition MPs Detained Amid Protest Against Voter Fraud Allegations

Congress leader KC Venugopal criticizes the Centre and Delhi Police for detaining opposition MPs protesting against alleged voter fraud linked to Special Intensive Revision in Bihar. The protest, limited to 30 participants at the Election Commission's office, raises questions about democratic freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:44 IST
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Centre and the Delhi Police for detaining MPs from the INDIA bloc during a protest against the Election Commission. The demonstration was aimed at highlighting alleged voter fraud in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Venugopal expressed concerns about the state of democracy, questioning why MPs were barred from meeting the Election Commission of India (ECI). He pointed out that only 30 individuals were permitted entry to the ECI, raising the issue of MPs' restricted freedom to engage with democratic institutions.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the Opposition's dissent is a battle for constitutional integrity, advocating for a transparent electoral system and a fair voters list. Detained MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi, were taken to the Parliament Street police station after their peaceful protest was stopped by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

