Left Menu

Congress Accuses ECI of Concealing Voter Fraud in Bihar

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala criticized the Election Commission for not providing a list of 65 lakh deleted names from Bihar's electoral roll, accusing it of hiding voter fraud. He called the actions a 'crime against democracy' and condemned the Commission's procedural obfuscation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:16 IST
Congress Accuses ECI of Concealing Voter Fraud in Bihar
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), criticizing it for failing to produce a separate list of the 65 lakh deleted names from Bihar's draft electoral roll. According to Surjewala, this omission points to concealed voter fraud, and he described the ECI's explanations as 'lame duck excuses.'

Surjewala, through a post on social media platform X, expressed his concerns, questioning the Commission's decision not to disclose the reasons behind the deletions. He referenced a news report calling it the 'Election Capture of India' and accused the Commission of using procedural smokescreens to evade accountability.

In reaction to the ECI's affidavit in the Supreme Court, which stated that there is no legal compulsion to provide such a list, Surjewala blasted the body for its lack of transparency. The accusations were further bolstered by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which raised alarms over the unexplained deletions. Meanwhile, a planned protest by INDIA bloc MPs to the ECI office resulted in detentions, including that of Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025