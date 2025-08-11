Congress Accuses ECI of Concealing Voter Fraud in Bihar

On Monday, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), criticizing it for failing to produce a separate list of the 65 lakh deleted names from Bihar's draft electoral roll. According to Surjewala, this omission points to concealed voter fraud, and he described the ECI's explanations as 'lame duck excuses.'

Surjewala, through a post on social media platform X, expressed his concerns, questioning the Commission's decision not to disclose the reasons behind the deletions. He referenced a news report calling it the 'Election Capture of India' and accused the Commission of using procedural smokescreens to evade accountability.

In reaction to the ECI's affidavit in the Supreme Court, which stated that there is no legal compulsion to provide such a list, Surjewala blasted the body for its lack of transparency. The accusations were further bolstered by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which raised alarms over the unexplained deletions. Meanwhile, a planned protest by INDIA bloc MPs to the ECI office resulted in detentions, including that of Rahul Gandhi.

