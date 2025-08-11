Minister Rijiju Criticizes Opposition for Parliamentary Disruptions

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Congress-led opposition for continuous disturbances in Parliament's proceedings on Monday. During a press conference, he stated that the government would now focus on passing significant legislation in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Rijiju accused the opposition of wasting considerable time in Parliament and expressed a strong resolve to prevent further time wastage on singular issues. He insisted on the importance of passing bills and stressed that the disruptions were undermining the legislative process.

The minister highlighted that key bills, such as the Income Tax Bill, National Sports Governance Bill, and others, remained pending. He criticized the opposition for prioritizing protests over public interest discussions, particularly concerning the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)