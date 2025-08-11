Left Menu

Minister Rijiju Criticizes Opposition for Parliamentary Disruptions

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress-led opposition for persistent disruptions in Parliament, urging the passage of crucial bills. At a press conference, he condemned the wasting of time and emphasized the need for discussions on bills like the Income Tax Bill and the National Sports Governance Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:20 IST
Minister Rijiju Criticizes Opposition for Parliamentary Disruptions
Kiren Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Congress-led opposition for continuous disturbances in Parliament's proceedings on Monday. During a press conference, he stated that the government would now focus on passing significant legislation in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Rijiju accused the opposition of wasting considerable time in Parliament and expressed a strong resolve to prevent further time wastage on singular issues. He insisted on the importance of passing bills and stressed that the disruptions were undermining the legislative process.

The minister highlighted that key bills, such as the Income Tax Bill, National Sports Governance Bill, and others, remained pending. He criticized the opposition for prioritizing protests over public interest discussions, particularly concerning the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025