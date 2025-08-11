Left Menu

High Drama as Opposition Stages Protest March Against Alleged 'Vote Chori'

Opposition MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, staged a protest march against electoral roll revisions in Bihar, alleging 'vote chori'. The march, aimed at preserving democracy and fair elections, was halted by police, leading to detentions and heightened tensions. The protests included calls for a clean voter list.

In a dramatic protest move, opposition MPs led by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge took to the streets against the controversial electoral roll revisions in Bihar, accusing officials of orchestrating a 'vote chori'. The protest, initially gaining momentum, was abruptly halted by police using barricades.

The demonstrators, undeterred, sat on the road chanting slogans, while prominent women MPs scaled the blockades. The situation escalated into a tense confrontation as the MPs were whisked away by police to the Parliament Street Police Station, only to be released later.

This protest, labeled as a fight for democracy and constitutional values by Rahul Gandhi, also witnessed distressing moments as TMC members fainted. The march underlined a united opposition's stand against what they claimed to be a conspiracy to manipulate voter lists ahead of state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

