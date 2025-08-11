High Drama as Opposition Stages Protest March Against Alleged 'Vote Chori'

In a dramatic protest move, opposition MPs led by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge took to the streets against the controversial electoral roll revisions in Bihar, accusing officials of orchestrating a 'vote chori'. The protest, initially gaining momentum, was abruptly halted by police using barricades.

The demonstrators, undeterred, sat on the road chanting slogans, while prominent women MPs scaled the blockades. The situation escalated into a tense confrontation as the MPs were whisked away by police to the Parliament Street Police Station, only to be released later.

This protest, labeled as a fight for democracy and constitutional values by Rahul Gandhi, also witnessed distressing moments as TMC members fainted. The march underlined a united opposition's stand against what they claimed to be a conspiracy to manipulate voter lists ahead of state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)