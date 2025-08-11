Iran-IAEA Complex Technical Talks: Navigating Nuclear Tensions

Technical and complicated negotiations are set to take place between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) this week. The talks follow Tehran's decision to sever ties with the agency last month.

The breakdown in relations came after a destructive 12-day conflict in June involving Israel and the US, which resulted in key Iranian nuclear facilities being targeted. The IAEA had accused Iran of violating its non-proliferation commitments just one day before the airstrikes began, escalating tensions further.

The discussions are expected to focus on redefining how the two entities will collaborate in the future. This comes amidst Iran's decision to suspend cooperation, further narrowing the IAEA's ability to monitor Iran's nuclear activities as per past agreements.

