Zelenskiy Calls for Increased Pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizes that concessions to Russia won't end the conflict and urges for stronger global pressure on the Kremlin. He asserts that Russia prolongs the war and should not be rewarded or benefited. His remarks come ahead of a meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:06 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared on Monday that granting concessions to Russia would not cease its military campaign in Ukraine and stressed the necessity of intensifying pressure on Moscow. "Russia is prolonging the war, and it merits stronger global pressure," Zelenskiy stated.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that Russia continues its aggressive actions and therefore should not be granted any benefits or rewards. Zelenskiy described this stance as both a moral and rational choice, highlighting that concessions would not persuade Moscow to end its aggression.

These statements come ahead of a scheduled meeting in Alaska between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, further underscoring the geopolitical tension surrounding the conflict.

