A Ukrainian drone attack has escalated tensions in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, resulting in one fatality and two injuries, according to Governor Gleb Nikitin. The incident comes amid ongoing warfare, as Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks support for a peace deal ahead of a pivotal summit with the United States.

The drones reportedly targeted two industrial zones, causing unspecified damage. Ukrainian sources claim these zones are critical parts of Russia's military-industrial complex. As both nations gear up for the upcoming talks in Alaska, the potential for compromise seems elusive.

Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry reported intercepting 39 Ukrainian drones overnight. Both countries remain steadfast in their positions, with European leaders siding with Ukraine's resistance against Russian territorial claims and NATO membership pressures.

