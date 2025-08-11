Left Menu

Inclusivity and Legacy: Remembering Gopinath Munde's Vision

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honored the late BJP leader Gopinath Munde for his role in uniting OBCs and various other communities. Fadnavis emphasized Munde's unwavering principles, highlighting his efforts in social inclusivity and political integrity. Munde's contributions to Maharashtra's politics and infrastructure development were celebrated.

Updated: 11-08-2025 17:13 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, emphasizing his inclusive approach to politics and societal unity. Fadnavis highlighted Munde's efforts to integrate OBCs and other communities without sidelining anyone, while unveiling a statue in his honor in Latur.

Munde's legacy includes serving as the home minister and introducing stringent measures like MCOCA to curb crime. Known for his principled stand, Munde played a pivotal role in the formation of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and was remembered for his focus on common people's prosperity.

Fadnavis expressed gratitude for Munde's guidance, which shaped his political career. Projects envisioned by Munde, such as a railway in Beed and a coach factory in Latur, are expected to boost regional employment and development, fulfilling Munde's dreams for the Marathwada region.

