Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands Purge of 'Corrupt' Ministers

The Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest in Nagpur on Monday, forming part of their broader 'Maharashtra Janakrosh Andolan.' The demonstration called for the resignation of 'corrupt' ministers in the administration led by Devendra Fadnavis.

Protestors convened at various iconic locations such as the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, Chittar Oli Square, and CA Road. They were seen voicing their discontent through slogans and carrying placards that criticized the Mahayuti government's ministers.

Sena (UBT) contact head Satish Harde accused several ministers of misconduct, including Manikrao Kokate for allegedly using offensive language against farmers, Yogesh Kadam for ties to a bar, and Sanjay Shirsat for being caught on video with a cash-stuffed suitcase. Additionally, criticisms were leveled against MLA Parinay Fuke for his 'father of Shiv Sena' comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)