Modi and Zelenskyy Discuss Ukraine Peace, Bilateral Ties
In a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's dedication to contributing to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. India supports peace efforts and advocates for Ukraine's involvement in all related discussions, while Modi and Zelenskyy also touched on bilateral cooperation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's commitment to a peaceful resolution in Ukraine during a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.
The call, coinciding with a summit between US and Russian leaders, highlighted India's consistent stance on facilitating a peaceful end to the conflict.
Further, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of curbing Russian energy exports, a position Modi supported in aligning with broader peace efforts involving Ukraine.
