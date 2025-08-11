Modi and Zelenskyy Discuss Ukraine Peace, Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's commitment to a peaceful resolution in Ukraine during a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

The call, coinciding with a summit between US and Russian leaders, highlighted India's consistent stance on facilitating a peaceful end to the conflict.

Further, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of curbing Russian energy exports, a position Modi supported in aligning with broader peace efforts involving Ukraine.

