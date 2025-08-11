Left Menu

Modi and Zelenskyy Discuss Ukraine Peace, Bilateral Ties

In a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's dedication to contributing to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. India supports peace efforts and advocates for Ukraine's involvement in all related discussions, while Modi and Zelenskyy also touched on bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:27 IST
Modi and Zelenskyy Discuss Ukraine Peace, Bilateral Ties
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's commitment to a peaceful resolution in Ukraine during a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

The call, coinciding with a summit between US and Russian leaders, highlighted India's consistent stance on facilitating a peaceful end to the conflict.

Further, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of curbing Russian energy exports, a position Modi supported in aligning with broader peace efforts involving Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025