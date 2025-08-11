Left Menu

Monsoon Session Sparks Uproar in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

The Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly began turbulently, with Samajwadi Party members protesting alleged ill-treatment against Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey. Opposition accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of ignoring democratic processes, leading to disruptions and adjournments in the House over the alleged incident in Gorakhpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:40 IST
The Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced on a turbulent note, as the Samajwadi Party members protested allegations of maltreatment towards Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mata Prasad Pandey.

Accusations flew in the House, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dismissing claims of misconduct during Pandey's visit to Gorakhpur, his political stronghold.

Amidst chaos and opposition slogans, Speaker Satish Mahana adjourned the session multiple times to restore order, undermining the session's proceedings with considerable interruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

