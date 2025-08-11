Monsoon Session Sparks Uproar in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

The Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced on a turbulent note, as the Samajwadi Party members protested allegations of maltreatment towards Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mata Prasad Pandey.

Accusations flew in the House, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dismissing claims of misconduct during Pandey's visit to Gorakhpur, his political stronghold.

Amidst chaos and opposition slogans, Speaker Satish Mahana adjourned the session multiple times to restore order, undermining the session's proceedings with considerable interruptions.

