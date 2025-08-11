AAP Decries 'Democracy's Demise': Opposition MPs Detained in EC March

In a dramatic turn of events, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the detention of Opposition lawmakers. The MPs were protesting against alleged voting discrepancies and had been marching to the Election Commission (EC) headquarters in New Delhi. AAP's national media in-charge, Anurag Dhanda, accused the BJP and EC of "murdering democracy."

The protest, which was meant to highlight concerns over electoral roll revisions in Bihar, saw significant figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge being temporarily taken into custody. Over 30 MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, were detained by police but released after two hours. The EC had reportedly permitted entry to only 30 MPs, while the actual turnout exceeded this number, leading to the confrontation.

Dhanda alleged that the BJP was tampering with voter lists in collusion with the EC, questioning its neutrality. The AAP and other opposition parties are calling for transparency and fair elections. This protest underscores the growing political tensions in the nation as Assembly polls approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)