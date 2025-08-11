Left Menu

Political Feud Erupts Over Madhya Pradesh's White Tiger Safari

A political dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Vindh region centers on the white tiger safari in Mukundpur. The controversy began with a proposal to move six villages from Maihar to Rewa, sparking opposition among BJP leaders and Congress members, each claiming control over the safari for political gain.

A political feud has emerged in Madhya Pradesh's Vindh region, focusing on the state's sole white tiger safari located in Mukundpur. Currently, for both ruling BJP and opposition Congress leaders, control over the safari appears to be at the heart of the controversy. Leaders accuse each other of political maneuvering.

The dispute started after a letter seeking opinions on shifting six villages to Rewa from Maihar went viral, igniting backlash among politicians. BJP MP Ganesh Singh labeled the move a 'conspiracy.' Meanwhile, Congress legislator Rajendra Singh vowed to lead a protest against what he perceives as a grab for control over the attraction.

In response, Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla dismissed the objections as baseless, emphasizing the role of the State Reorganisation Commission in demarcating district boundaries without his input. Journalists argue the focus should be on citizen accessibility rather than political infighting. Mukundpur's proximity to Rewa and distance from Maihar underscores the rationale behind the proposal.

