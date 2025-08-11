Political Storm in Karnataka: Minister Resigns Amidst Voter List Controversy

In a dramatic political turn in Karnataka, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna stepped down from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's cabinet amid allegations of voter list irregularities. His resignation has ignited fierce criticism from BJP MLC CT Ravi, who accused the Congress party of suppressing democratic values.

CT Ravi, speaking in Bengaluru, lambasted Congress, claiming, "There is no democracy in Congress. Only dictatorship prevails." He suggested Rajanna's departure was a consequence of speaking truth to power within the party.

The resignation, formally announced by the Karnataka government and signed by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, underscores internal tensions within the Congress, as noted by Congress MLA HD Ranganath and Industries Minister MB Patil, who expressed surprise and ignorance over the unfolding events. The situation raises questions about the party's internal dynamics and handling of electoral issues, with Rajanna himself highlighting past voter list irregularities under Congress's watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)