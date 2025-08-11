Political Storm in Karnataka: Minister Resigns Amidst Voter List Controversy
Karnataka's political landscape faces upheaval following Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna's resignation over voter list irregularities, sparking BJP MLC CT Ravi’s criticism of Congress for alleged undemocratic practices. Confusion and discontent persist within the Congress party as leaders react to the sudden cabinet change.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic political turn in Karnataka, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna stepped down from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's cabinet amid allegations of voter list irregularities. His resignation has ignited fierce criticism from BJP MLC CT Ravi, who accused the Congress party of suppressing democratic values.
CT Ravi, speaking in Bengaluru, lambasted Congress, claiming, "There is no democracy in Congress. Only dictatorship prevails." He suggested Rajanna's departure was a consequence of speaking truth to power within the party.
The resignation, formally announced by the Karnataka government and signed by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, underscores internal tensions within the Congress, as noted by Congress MLA HD Ranganath and Industries Minister MB Patil, who expressed surprise and ignorance over the unfolding events. The situation raises questions about the party's internal dynamics and handling of electoral issues, with Rajanna himself highlighting past voter list irregularities under Congress's watch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- KN Rajanna
- resignation
- voter list
- controversy
- BJP
- CT Ravi
- Congress
- democracy
- dictatorship
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Mosque Politics In Delhi
Tragedy Strikes: Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital
Political Tensions Flare in Tripura: BJP vs. Tipra Motha
VP Vance Rallies Support for GOP's 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' Amid Controversy
Political Allegations Stir Maharashtra: BJP-NCP (SP) Rift Unveiled