Putin Poised for Historic Alaska Visit Amid U.S.-Russia Diplomatic History

Vladimir Putin is set to make history as the first Russian president to visit Alaska, a territory once sold to the United States in 1867. This pioneering trip depends on a planned summit with U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for Friday.

This journey would mark Putin's eighth visit to the United States during his lengthy tenure as Russia's leader, excluding a brief hiatus from 2008 to 2012 when Dmitry Medvedev served as president. Throughout his time in office, Putin has engaged in pivotal dialogues with U.S. presidents, attempting to navigate complex geopolitical waters.

From cooperation talks in the early 2000s to recent clashes over Eastern European security and Middle Eastern conflicts, Putin has consistently played a significant role in shaping U.S.-Russia relations. Each visit adds a new chapter to the evolving tale of international diplomacy between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)