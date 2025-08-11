Left Menu

Kerala Politicians Clash Over 'Partition Horror Day' Observance

A controversy erupted in Kerala after the Raj Bhavan's directive to observe August 14 as 'Partition Horror Day.' The Chief Minister, along with other state officials, condemned the move, arguing it aligns with divisive political agendas. Critics questioned the Governor's authority and urged the state government to formally oppose the action.

Updated: 11-08-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm has brewed in Kerala following the Raj Bhavan's directive for universities to observe August 14 as 'Partition Horror Day.' Both the state government and opposition parties have criticized the move, condemning it as an alignment with divisive political agendas.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan labeled the instruction as 'objectionable,' while a Raj Bhavan source pointed out that the directive, termed 'Anti-Partition Day,' had been issued following guidelines from the Union Home Ministry.

Vijayan accused those advocating for the day of attempting to undermine Independence Day by drawing from ideological think tanks of the Sangh Parivar, whom he claimed had not participated in India's freedom struggle. Both the Education Minister and the Opposition Leader questioned the Governor's authority to act independently of the elected state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

