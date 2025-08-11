Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Criticizes Badal Family for Alleged Misrule

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched a scathing attack on the Badal family, accusing them of devastating the state on political, economic, and religious fronts. He challenged Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal to cite a single achievement during what he labeled a decade-long "misrule."

Addressing a public meeting, Mann alleged that the Badals focused solely on expanding their business interests, ignoring the welfare of Punjab and its citizens. He stated that the drug problem in the state intensified under Akali patronage, marking 2007 to 2017 as a dark chapter in Punjab's history.

Mann highlighted his government's initiatives, inaugurating new educational and healthcare facilities including the upgraded Jathedar Kartar Singh Darvesh Senior Secondary School and Government Nursing Training School. The CM also launched a fleet of mobile cancer-screening units, emphasizing a commitment to community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)