Election Commission Faces Fire As Allegations of 'Vote Theft' Stir Political Storm

On Monday, the INDIA bloc leaders intensified their criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI) amidst growing allegations of 'vote theft' in past assembly and general elections. The protest, where MPs were detained by Delhi police, condemned the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, where elections loom.

The accusations, chiefly levied by Congress's Rahul Gandhi, have ignited a political firestorm. Asserting that these claims aimed to sow 'anarchy,' the ruling party disputes the allegations, challenging Gandhi to provide an oath or apologize. Gandhi, however, stands resolute, dismissing the demand for an affidavit as a 'distraction.'

Concurrently, opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Amar Singh, accused the BJP of dictatorial behavior, with Yadav notably overcoming police barricades to continue protesting. Meanwhile, Congress MPs denounced the ECI as an extension of the BJP, alleging that its responses are dictated by the ruling party. The ongoing controversy overshadows parliamentary proceedings, while key bills pass without debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)