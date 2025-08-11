Left Menu

Election Commission Faces Fire As Allegations of 'Vote Theft' Stir Political Storm

Amid allegations of 'vote theft' in previous elections, the INDIA bloc and its leaders have criticized the Election Commission of India. The controversy has escalated with opposition MPs being detained by police for protesting electoral roll revisions, while leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav challenge the commission's credibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:36 IST
Election Commission Faces Fire As Allegations of 'Vote Theft' Stir Political Storm
INDIA bloc leaders protest march to the Election Commission office (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the INDIA bloc leaders intensified their criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI) amidst growing allegations of 'vote theft' in past assembly and general elections. The protest, where MPs were detained by Delhi police, condemned the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, where elections loom.

The accusations, chiefly levied by Congress's Rahul Gandhi, have ignited a political firestorm. Asserting that these claims aimed to sow 'anarchy,' the ruling party disputes the allegations, challenging Gandhi to provide an oath or apologize. Gandhi, however, stands resolute, dismissing the demand for an affidavit as a 'distraction.'

Concurrently, opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Amar Singh, accused the BJP of dictatorial behavior, with Yadav notably overcoming police barricades to continue protesting. Meanwhile, Congress MPs denounced the ECI as an extension of the BJP, alleging that its responses are dictated by the ruling party. The ongoing controversy overshadows parliamentary proceedings, while key bills pass without debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025