Election Commission Faces Fire As Allegations of 'Vote Theft' Stir Political Storm
Amid allegations of 'vote theft' in previous elections, the INDIA bloc and its leaders have criticized the Election Commission of India. The controversy has escalated with opposition MPs being detained by police for protesting electoral roll revisions, while leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav challenge the commission's credibility.
On Monday, the INDIA bloc leaders intensified their criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI) amidst growing allegations of 'vote theft' in past assembly and general elections. The protest, where MPs were detained by Delhi police, condemned the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, where elections loom.
The accusations, chiefly levied by Congress's Rahul Gandhi, have ignited a political firestorm. Asserting that these claims aimed to sow 'anarchy,' the ruling party disputes the allegations, challenging Gandhi to provide an oath or apologize. Gandhi, however, stands resolute, dismissing the demand for an affidavit as a 'distraction.'
Concurrently, opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Amar Singh, accused the BJP of dictatorial behavior, with Yadav notably overcoming police barricades to continue protesting. Meanwhile, Congress MPs denounced the ECI as an extension of the BJP, alleging that its responses are dictated by the ruling party. The ongoing controversy overshadows parliamentary proceedings, while key bills pass without debate.
