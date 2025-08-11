Punjab Farmers Triumph as Controversial Land Pooling Policy Withdrawn

In a significant victory for Punjab's farmers, the state government has rescinded its controversial Land Pooling Policy after sustained opposition and legal scrutiny. The decision follows intense pressure from farmers' unions and political groups, who argued that the policy threatened to deprive farmers of their land without adequate compensation.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjab Congress Party President, commended the farmers for their unwavering resistance, attributing the policy's rollback to their persistent protests. Warring expressed relief that the government reconsidered, emphasizing the policy's potential to cause socio-economic and environmental harm.

The policy was initially stayed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which cited the lack of transparency and procedural flaws. The court criticized the absence of environmental and social impact assessments and the failure to establish a grievance redressal mechanism. Despite the temporary stay, the government ultimately chose to withdraw the policy altogether.

