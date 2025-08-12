Trump's Alaskan Summit: Balancing Act between Kyiv and Moscow

In an unexpected move, U.S. President Donald Trump signaled that land concessions might be necessary to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. He is set to engage in pivotal discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, while European and Ukrainian leaders keep a watchful eye on potential peace terms.

Trump's administration is taking a tough stance against Moscow by channeling more U.S. weapons into Ukraine and imposing threatened tariffs on Russian oil buyers. Despite these measures, uncertainty lingers in Europe over whether Trump might negotiate a deal unfavorable to Ukraine.

Both Trump and EU officials emphasize the importance of an unconditional ceasefire, backed by stringent monitoring systems. Trump hinted at possible territorial swaps, aiming for a rapid de-escalation of the conflict. Meanwhile, Europe is preparing additional sanctions to pressure Russia into compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)