Moscow is anticipating that the forthcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will play a crucial role in moving towards the normalization of relations between the two nations, as reported by TASS on Tuesday.

According to Sergei Ryabkov, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, there is hope that this high-level dialogue will provide the necessary momentum to improve bilateral relations, a sentiment underscored by the state's media outlet, TASS.

The meeting, which holds significant diplomatic weight, is seen as a pivotal opportunity to address ongoing tensions and foster a renewed partnership between two of the world's leading powers.

