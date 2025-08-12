High-Stakes Diplomacy: Putin and Trump's Anticipated Meeting
The upcoming meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump is expected to help normalize U.S.-Russia relations. This sentiment was expressed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, as reported by TASS, highlighting hopes for diplomatic progress.
The meeting, which holds significant diplomatic weight, is seen as a pivotal opportunity to address ongoing tensions and foster a renewed partnership between two of the world's leading powers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
