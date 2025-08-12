Trump Nominates E.J. Antoni: A New Direction at the Bureau of Labor Statistics
President Trump has nominated E.J. Antoni as the new Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner, following the dismissal of the previous leader over job market data concerns. Antoni is presently serving as the chief economist at the Heritage Foundation.
In a move that sparked discussions across Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday the nomination of economist E.J. Antoni as the new commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This announcement comes just ten days after the president removed the previous head of the agency amid accusations of data manipulation, although no concrete evidence was provided.
E.J. Antoni, who currently holds the position of chief economist at the conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the Bureau amid challenging times for the U.S. job market.
The decision has raised eyebrows among policymakers, analysts, and economists who are keenly observing how Antoni's conservative background may influence labor statistics reporting during this critical period.
