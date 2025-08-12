BJD Challenges Vote Discrepancies Ahead of 2024 Polls

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is set to escalate its concerns over vote discrepancies by approaching the Orissa High Court. This move follows dissatisfaction with the Election Commission of India's response to the party's previously submitted evidence and queries.

BJD spokesperson Amar Patnaik highlighted ongoing electoral transparency issues, citing disparities in vote counts and a lack of clarity from the ECI. He reiterated BJD's demand for a comprehensive audit of the election process to ensure transparency and reliability.

Emphasizing the seriousness of these discrepancies, Patnaik detailed mismatches observed between parliamentary and assembly constituencies, further urging the implementation of VVPAT systems for all votes, akin to those in developed nations.

