BJD Challenges Vote Discrepancies Ahead of 2024 Polls

The BJD plans to approach the Orissa High Court over vote discrepancies in upcoming 2024 elections. Despite earlier efforts to address concerns with the Election Commission of India, the party claims unresolved issues remain. Allegations include mismatches in vote counts and a call for systematic audits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-08-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 09:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is set to escalate its concerns over vote discrepancies by approaching the Orissa High Court. This move follows dissatisfaction with the Election Commission of India's response to the party's previously submitted evidence and queries.

BJD spokesperson Amar Patnaik highlighted ongoing electoral transparency issues, citing disparities in vote counts and a lack of clarity from the ECI. He reiterated BJD's demand for a comprehensive audit of the election process to ensure transparency and reliability.

Emphasizing the seriousness of these discrepancies, Patnaik detailed mismatches observed between parliamentary and assembly constituencies, further urging the implementation of VVPAT systems for all votes, akin to those in developed nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

