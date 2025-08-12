BJD Challenges Vote Discrepancies Ahead of 2024 Polls
The BJD plans to approach the Orissa High Court over vote discrepancies in upcoming 2024 elections. Despite earlier efforts to address concerns with the Election Commission of India, the party claims unresolved issues remain. Allegations include mismatches in vote counts and a call for systematic audits.
- Country:
- India
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is set to escalate its concerns over vote discrepancies by approaching the Orissa High Court. This move follows dissatisfaction with the Election Commission of India's response to the party's previously submitted evidence and queries.
BJD spokesperson Amar Patnaik highlighted ongoing electoral transparency issues, citing disparities in vote counts and a lack of clarity from the ECI. He reiterated BJD's demand for a comprehensive audit of the election process to ensure transparency and reliability.
Emphasizing the seriousness of these discrepancies, Patnaik detailed mismatches observed between parliamentary and assembly constituencies, further urging the implementation of VVPAT systems for all votes, akin to those in developed nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Decision: IIM-C Allows Student Accused of Rape to Attend Classes
SC puts on hold Calcutta HC decision staying new list of other backward classes (OBCs) prepared by West Bengal government.
Lok Sabha takes up special discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to terror attack in Pahalgam.
SC refuses to pass order on interim stay on publication of draft electoral roll in Bihar, says it will decide matter finally.
Operation Sindoor historic military action; effective, decisive demonstration of our policy against terror: Rajnath Singh in LS.