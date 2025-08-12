Allegations of Electoral Manipulation in Thrissur: Re-Election Demands Emerge

In a significant political development, Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty has urged the Election Commission of India to conduct a re-election in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. This call comes amid serious allegations of widespread manipulation of the voters' list, which reportedly skewed election results in favor of the BJP.

The controversy centers around the 2024 general elections, where actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, representing BJP, secured victory with a substantial margin. Accusations have surfaced that between 30,000 to 60,000 votes were illicitly added to the electoral roll, raising questions about the election's legitimacy.

Sivankutty has criticized Gopi for remaining silent on the matter, alleging that his victory was marred by electoral manipulation and hefty financial expenditures. Demands are now mounting for Gopi to resign and contest the seat anew, as opposition leaders prepare to take legal action to substantiate their claims of voter list tampering.