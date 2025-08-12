Tumult in Madhugiri: Supporters Demand Justice for Ousted Minister
Supporters of the dismissed Minister K N Rajanna protested passionately in Madhugiri, Tumakuru, against his removal from the state cabinet. Demonstrations, resignations, and a call for a bandh marked the unrest, highlighting their demand for justice and disapproval of the Congress high command's decision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumakuru | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Supporters of Minister K N Rajanna caused a stir in Madhugiri, Tumakuru, this Tuesday in response to his abrupt removal from the state cabinet.
Loyalists, including councillor Girija Manjunath, expressed their outrage through resignations and demonstrations, while others marched through the town with banners and loud slogans.
Amid calls for a bandh, shops were forcibly closed, and police efforts to manage the chaos proved ineffective against the determined crowd demanding accountability from the Congress leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Protests Against BJP Over OBC Reservation in Madhya Pradesh
Congress Faces Criticism Amid Operation Sindoor Discourse in Lok Sabha
Political Clash Intensifies: BJP's Thakur Slams Congress Over Pahalgam Attack Stance
Congress Criticizes Government Over Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor
Congress Calls for Action as India Faces Economic Challenges