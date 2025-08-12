Tumult in Madhugiri: Supporters Demand Justice for Ousted Minister

Supporters of Minister K N Rajanna caused a stir in Madhugiri, Tumakuru, this Tuesday in response to his abrupt removal from the state cabinet.

Loyalists, including councillor Girija Manjunath, expressed their outrage through resignations and demonstrations, while others marched through the town with banners and loud slogans.

Amid calls for a bandh, shops were forcibly closed, and police efforts to manage the chaos proved ineffective against the determined crowd demanding accountability from the Congress leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)