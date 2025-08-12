BJP Leader Fuke Slams Maratha Activist Amid Reservation Row

BJP MLC Parinay Fuke sharply criticized Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for his attacks on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asserting that Jarange's credibility has diminished. Jarange announced a hunger strike in Mumbai on August 29, accusing the state government of breaking promises to the Maratha community.

Last week, Jarange alleged that Chief Minister Fadnavis was undermining Maratha political leaders, including Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Addressing reporters in Nagpur, Fuke compared Jarange's actions to 'frogs that come out during rains,' implying Jarange appears only during elections, with his motives potentially influenced by NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

Additionally, state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil called out Jarange for exclusively targeting Fadnavis and neglecting Pawar's public stance against Maratha reservations. Jarange, seeking recognition for Marathas as Kunbis for reservations, continues to demand government and educational reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)