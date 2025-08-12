Left Menu

Electoral Roll Revision: Controversy Sparks Political Uproar

The Congress criticized the Modi government for refusing discussions on Bihar's electoral roll revision, attributing the stalemate to the administration's obstinacy. The issue incited repeated parliamentary adjournments and led to protests by opposition MPs, alleging potential voter disenfranchisement and 'vote chori'.

The Congress party has openly criticized the Modi government for its reluctance to allow a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. According to Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, this delay might result in the disenfranchisement of weaker sections of society ahead of crucial state assembly elections.

Ramesh highlighted the significance of addressing the SIR issue, especially since it was initiated less than five months before the elections. Despite repeated demands for dialogue, the Modi government has maintained its stance, leading to parliamentary gridlock with both Houses experiencing frequent adjournments due to the deadlock.

Adding fuel to the fire, opposition leaders, including figures like Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, staged a protest march to voice their dissent against the electoral roll revision. Their march, however, was halted by police intervention, raising further tensions around the parliamentary impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

