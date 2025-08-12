Left Menu

Chaos and Allegations in Pulivendula By-Election

YSR Congress Party leader YS Avinash Reddy demanded the cancellation of the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election, citing electoral malpractices and voter intimidation. Police detained Reddy amid allegations of vote rigging by TDP. Both parties called for re-polling under central supervision to ensure fairness.

In a heated by-election in Pulivendula, YSR Congress Party MP YS Avinash Reddy has demanded that the voting process be annulled, accusing incumbent Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of malpractice. The ZPTC election was marred by accusations of booth capturing and intimidation against voters.

Police detained Avinash Reddy early on election day, prompting outrage from the opposition who accused security forces of bias. The opposition claimed TDP supporters infiltrated the polls, leading to chaos and alleged voter manipulation.

Both YSRCP and TDP leaders faced arrest, and the YSRCP has called for the oversight of central forces to guarantee impartiality in the voting process. The tension reflects deeper political rifts in Andhra Pradesh's contentious electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

