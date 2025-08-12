Left Menu

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Demands Resignation Over Voter Roll Discrepancies

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee demands the resignation of PM Modi and his cabinet if discrepancies in the electoral rolls are confirmed. Banerjee criticized selective validation of voter lists by the Election Commission and called for nationwide revision, alleging irregularities undermine the government's legitimacy.

Kolkata | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:25 IST
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet to resign should the Election Commission confirm discrepancies in the electoral rolls.

The national general secretary of TMC highlighted concerns over selective validation of voter lists, urging a nationwide intensive revision.

Banerjee argued that the same voter list legitimizing the current government is now questioned, thus challenging the state's legitimacy and urging for a fresh electoral mandate.

