India and Uzbekistan Strengthen Strategic Partnership

In a significant diplomatic dialogue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan exchanged views on Tuesday, focusing on the progress in bilateral relations.

Describing the conversation as 'fruitful', Prime Minister Modi emphasized the achievements in mutual cooperation. Key areas of collaboration were reviewed and future strategies discussed to further fortify the India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership.

This dialogue underscores both nations' commitment to reinforcing their strategic alliance, with Modi expressing optimism about upcoming joint initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)