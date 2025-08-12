Left Menu

India and Uzbekistan Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed advancements in bilateral cooperation, enhancing the India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:43 IST
In a significant diplomatic dialogue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan exchanged views on Tuesday, focusing on the progress in bilateral relations.

Describing the conversation as 'fruitful', Prime Minister Modi emphasized the achievements in mutual cooperation. Key areas of collaboration were reviewed and future strategies discussed to further fortify the India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership.

This dialogue underscores both nations' commitment to reinforcing their strategic alliance, with Modi expressing optimism about upcoming joint initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

