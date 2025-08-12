Left Menu

Former South Korean First Lady Arrested Amid Political Turmoil

A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, over allegations of bribery, stock manipulation, and meddling. This is part of a broader probe into the former administration, marking the first simultaneous arrest of a presidential couple in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The South Korean judiciary has taken a significant step by ordering the arrest of Kim Keon Hee, the spouse of the incarcerated former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim faces allegations of serious crimes, including bribery and stock manipulation, as well as interference in a candidate selection process.

The arrest warrant was sanctioned by the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday, as part of an ongoing investigation spearheaded by special prosecutors. This probe reflects efforts by South Korea's new liberal government to scrutinize the previous administration's conduct, led by the conservative Yoon.

Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office in April and rearrested for imposing martial law, now witnesses this unprecedented move where both he and his wife are detained simultaneously, setting a historical precedent in South Korean politics.

