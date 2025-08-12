BJP Demands Probe into Fatal Karnataka Stampede

The BJP has intensified its demands for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation following a deadly stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium that claimed 11 lives. The opposition party is pressing for a CBI investigation, accusing the state government of negligence during the IPL celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Speaking in the assembly, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that the government was overly involved in the victory festivities, which he believes were poorly managed. Ashoka cited a social media post by Siddaramaiah urging the public to attend the celebration, pointing to it as a factor in the crowd surge.

Ashoka further criticized the state's lack of emergency preparedness, claiming that basic protocols were ignored, including the absence of ambulances at the venue. He also referenced a High Court petition by RCB, asserting that the team did not request a victory parade, thereby implicating the government's role in organizing the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)