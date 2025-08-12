Siddaramaiah Deflects Rumors Over Cabinet Shake-Up
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed opposition claims that he was upset following the removal of K N Rajanna from his cabinet. The BJP insinuated that Siddaramaiah lost a key supporter. The controversy arose after Rajanna's comments on bogus voters, which embarrassed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
In a recent assembly session, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed rumors stirred by the opposition regarding a cabinet reshuffle.
Former minister and staunch Siddaramaiah supporter, K N Rajanna, was dismissed after comments he made regarding the alleged presence of bogus voters. The BJP took the opportunity to tweak the narrative, suggesting Siddaramaiah was now without his closest ally.
This incident has led to further political tension, as it contradicts assertions by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about electoral fraud under BJP's watch. Consequently, Siddaramaiah and Gandhi are facing increased pressure to manage dissent within their ranks.
