Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum Nominates Maria del Carmen Bonilla as Deputy Finance Minister

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has nominated Maria del Carmen Bonilla as the new deputy finance minister, concluding weeks of speculation. Bonilla, who has led important roles within the ministry, is awaiting congressional approval. Her notable achievements include overseeing a $12 billion debt issuance for Pemex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:39 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum Nominates Maria del Carmen Bonilla as Deputy Finance Minister

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has resolved weeks of speculation by nominating Maria del Carmen Bonilla for the role of deputy finance minister.

Bonilla, who has directed the public credit and international affairs unit since 2021, is poised to fill the vacancy left by Edgar Amador in March.

A congressional vote will determine if Bonilla, who notably managed a $12 billion Pemex debt issuance, will secure the position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025