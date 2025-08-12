Claudia Sheinbaum Nominates Maria del Carmen Bonilla as Deputy Finance Minister

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has resolved weeks of speculation by nominating Maria del Carmen Bonilla for the role of deputy finance minister.

Bonilla, who has directed the public credit and international affairs unit since 2021, is poised to fill the vacancy left by Edgar Amador in March.

A congressional vote will determine if Bonilla, who notably managed a $12 billion Pemex debt issuance, will secure the position.

