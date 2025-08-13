Left Menu

Shivpal Yadav Criticizes BJP's 'Fictional Vision 2047'

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav criticized the BJP government's Vision 2047 document, presented in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. He accused the government of ignoring current issues while making unrealistic future promises. Yadav highlighted unfulfilled commitments on farmers' income, employment, and education, labeling the vision as merely political bluster.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav came down hard on the BJP government for its Vision 2047 in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Yadav accused the party of overlooking existing problems while peddling dreams of a utopian future.

The statement was made prior to the assembly's special overnight session debating the Vision 2047 document. Through a message in Hindi on social media, Yadav expressed skepticism over BJP's approach, citing their failure to double farmers' incomes by 2022, and criticized them for making promises of prosperity by 2047 while current issues remain unresolved.

Yadav ridiculed the BJP's long-term employment and educational promises, questioning financial and healthcare improvements when people face serious daily challenges. He criticized the party's crime policy, labeling the BJP's promises as far from reality, stressing the need for immediate accountability rather than relying on distant dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

