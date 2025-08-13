Left Menu

AAP MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina Survives Road Accident in Haryana

AAP MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina was injured in a road accident in Haryana's Kaithal district early Wednesday. The incident occurred when her vehicle hit a road divider. Chhina, sustaining facial injuries, was first treated in a local hospital in Kaithal before being referred to a hospital in Ludhiana.

Updated: 13-08-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina was involved in a serious road accident early Wednesday in Haryana's Kaithal district, as reported by the police. The mishap occurred near the Kharak Pandwa toll when Chhina was traveling back from Delhi, her vehicle colliding with a road divider.

Suffering facial injuries, Chhina was initially taken to a local hospital in Kaithal, according to her personal assistant, Harpreet Singh. She was later referred to a hospital in Ludhiana for further treatment alongside her personal security officer, who also sustained facial injuries.

Chhina's vehicle was significantly damaged due to the collision. After receiving first aid in Kaithal, the injured were transported back to Ludhiana, confirmed Singh.

