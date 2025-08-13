Congress Unveils 'Vote Chori' Campaign Against Alleged Election Fraud
The Congress party intensified its protest against alleged 'vote chori,' releasing a video illustrating fake vote casting. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, urged people to stand against electoral fraud by the BJP. They announced activities to mobilize support and hold the Election Commission accountable for fair elections.
The Congress party has intensified its campaign against alleged electoral fraud, releasing a new video titled 'vote chori' to demonstrate how fake votes are being cast. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has urged citizens to raise their voices against the manipulation of constitutional institutions by the BJP.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi shared the video, arguing that 'vote theft' is theft of rights and identity. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed these sentiments, calling for people to defend their voting rights. The party has announced a series of activities, including marches and rallies, to mobilize public support.
A protest march was even organized by opposition MPs, including key Congress figures, to the Election Commission's office. Meanwhile, the Congress has launched a web portal to gather public support, demanding accountability from the poll panel and showcasing their evidence of alleged fraud.
