Kharge and Gandhi Expose Alleged Election Frauds, Rally for Voting Rights

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge shares a video alleging electoral fraud by BJP, urging public vigilance in safeguarding voting rights. Rahul Gandhi supports the claim, emphasizing voter identity protection. Congress plans nationwide protests, voicing concerns about election integrity and the Election Commission's role in possible voter list manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:39 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called on citizens to defend their voting rights in response to alleged electoral malpractices. A recently shared fictional video on X highlights accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of colluding with Election Commission officials to manipulate votes.

The video depicts two individuals, purportedly from the BJP, orchestrating a fraudulent voting scheme. They are seen returning from a polling booth, boasting about rigging the vote with the help of officials. The narrative intensifies when legitimate voters, including a man identified as 'Garib Das', find their votes already cast in their names, raising serious concerns about voter identity theft.

Additionally, the video critiques the Election Commission, mockingly calling it the 'Election chori aayog'. Rahul Gandhi echoed these sentiments, labeling vote theft as an attack on citizens' rights. The Congress party, spearheaded by leaders including Priyanka Gandhi and others, has launched a campaign against alleged voter list manipulation, emphasizing a commitment to upholding constitutional voting rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

