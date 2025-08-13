Uncertain Times Ahead: European Leaders Brace for U.S.-Russia Summit Outcomes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a timely visit to Berlin for a critical virtual meeting with global leaders, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, to deliberate Ukraine's strategic interests. The backdrop is the looming U.S.-Russia summit set in Alaska, anticipated to address the prolonged conflict in the region.

European leaders are apprehensive about the potential outcomes from the Alaska meeting, apprehensive that the U.S. and Russia might arrive at resolutions detrimental to Kyiv's interests. Trump's indications of possible territorial swaps have heightened these tensions, as leaders strive to ensure Ukraine's voice is not overlooked in the critical negotiations.

This diplomatic flurry comes amidst heightened battlefield tensions in Ukraine's eastern regions, with Russian forces amplifying pressures around strategic cities. European unity and careful navigation of international relations remain pivotal as the world watches these developments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)