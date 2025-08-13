Left Menu

Rajiv Pratap Rudy Triumphs in Historic Constitution Club of India Election

Rajiv Pratap Rudy secured a significant victory in the Constitution Club of India management elections, defeating Sanjeev Balyan with 391 votes to Balyan's 291. The highly competitive race, drawing attention from top political figures, saw most of Rudy's panel elected, underscoring his influence across party lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:17 IST
Rajiv Pratap Rudy Triumphs in Historic Constitution Club of India Election
Rajiv Pratap Rudy
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark election at the Constitution Club of India, Rajiv Pratap Rudy emerged victorious, maintaining his two-decade dominance. Competing against fellow BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan, Rudy secured 391 votes compared to Balyan's 291, mirroring the keen interest political heavyweights showed in the race.

Rudy's personal charisma and vast political experience played a crucial role, as many of his panel members won seats in the 11-member executive committee. The election drew attention from leaders across the political spectrum, including Amit Shah and Sonia Gandhi, marking it as a rare event that brought together rival factions.

Despite the intense competition, sobriquets like 'Thakur vs Jat' or 'BJP vs BJP' were bandied about. Rudy's win was seen as an endorsement of his long-standing contributions, while Balyan's challenge highlighted the evolving political dynamics within the club, a crucial hub for India's political elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025