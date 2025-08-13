Rajiv Pratap Rudy Triumphs in Historic Constitution Club of India Election
Rajiv Pratap Rudy secured a significant victory in the Constitution Club of India management elections, defeating Sanjeev Balyan with 391 votes to Balyan's 291. The highly competitive race, drawing attention from top political figures, saw most of Rudy's panel elected, underscoring his influence across party lines.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark election at the Constitution Club of India, Rajiv Pratap Rudy emerged victorious, maintaining his two-decade dominance. Competing against fellow BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan, Rudy secured 391 votes compared to Balyan's 291, mirroring the keen interest political heavyweights showed in the race.
Rudy's personal charisma and vast political experience played a crucial role, as many of his panel members won seats in the 11-member executive committee. The election drew attention from leaders across the political spectrum, including Amit Shah and Sonia Gandhi, marking it as a rare event that brought together rival factions.
Despite the intense competition, sobriquets like 'Thakur vs Jat' or 'BJP vs BJP' were bandied about. Rudy's win was seen as an endorsement of his long-standing contributions, while Balyan's challenge highlighted the evolving political dynamics within the club, a crucial hub for India's political elite.
(With inputs from agencies.)
