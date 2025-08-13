Leaders Unite in Berlin Before Crucial Alaska Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was seen at the German chancellor's office in Berlin on Wednesday, engaging in a critical video call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and European leaders, alongside U.S. President Donald Trump. This was captured by Reuters Television.

The leaders' virtual discussion was a strategic precursor to U.S. President Trump's forthcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled to be held in Alaska later this week.

The meetings underline the geopolitical significance as European and American leaders strategize their stance ahead of the influential dialog with Russia.

