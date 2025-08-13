Election Storm: Voter Fraud Allegations Rock Indian Parliament

In a dramatic turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday leveled serious allegations against several opposition leaders, claiming they won parliamentary seats through fraudulent voter registration practices.

The BJP called on Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Abhishek Banerjee, and Akhilesh Yadav to step down as MPs, accusing them of participating in 'vote chori' — a term for vote theft.

Amidst this political melee, the Congress has ramped up its campaign against what it perceives as manipulation by the ruling party, demanding an investigation and reforms to protect the integrity of India's electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)