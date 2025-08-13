Left Menu

Election Storm: Voter Fraud Allegations Rock Indian Parliament

The BJP has accused opposition leaders of 'vote theft' in key Indian constituencies, calling for their resignation amid claims of voter registration irregularities. Anurag Thakur highlighted alleged discrepancies, prompting backlash and protest from the Congress and allies. These accusations have led to intensified scrutiny on the Election Commission and electoral procedures.

  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday leveled serious allegations against several opposition leaders, claiming they won parliamentary seats through fraudulent voter registration practices.

The BJP called on Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Abhishek Banerjee, and Akhilesh Yadav to step down as MPs, accusing them of participating in 'vote chori' — a term for vote theft.

Amidst this political melee, the Congress has ramped up its campaign against what it perceives as manipulation by the ruling party, demanding an investigation and reforms to protect the integrity of India's electoral processes.

