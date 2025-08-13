Congress Challenges Election Validity Over Alleged Voter List Irregularities

In a fiery exchange with the BJP, the Congress has demanded that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections be declared null and void, alleging they were conducted using fake voter lists. The accusation comes after BJP's claims of voter registration irregularities in opposition-held seats.

The Congress further demanded access to the electronic voter list from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, to verify the legitimacy of his electoral victory. The party argued this demand underscores a deeper alignment between the BJP and the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Anurag Thakur criticized opposition leaders for questioning the EC, suggesting their protests mask their own electoral malpractice. He specifically targeted Congress, TMC, SP, and DMK, accusing them of trying to protect their illegal voter base amid an ongoing electoral roll revision.

(With inputs from agencies.)