Left Menu

Congress Challenges Election Validity Over Alleged Voter List Irregularities

The Congress has accused the BJP of manipulating electoral rolls to win seats and called for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to be deemed null and void. The party seeks transparency by demanding the voter list of Varanasi, questioning irregularities and collusion with the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:30 IST
Congress Challenges Election Validity Over Alleged Voter List Irregularities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange with the BJP, the Congress has demanded that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections be declared null and void, alleging they were conducted using fake voter lists. The accusation comes after BJP's claims of voter registration irregularities in opposition-held seats.

The Congress further demanded access to the electronic voter list from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, to verify the legitimacy of his electoral victory. The party argued this demand underscores a deeper alignment between the BJP and the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Anurag Thakur criticized opposition leaders for questioning the EC, suggesting their protests mask their own electoral malpractice. He specifically targeted Congress, TMC, SP, and DMK, accusing them of trying to protect their illegal voter base amid an ongoing electoral roll revision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025