Congress Challenges Election Validity Over Alleged Voter List Irregularities
The Congress has accused the BJP of manipulating electoral rolls to win seats and called for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to be deemed null and void. The party seeks transparency by demanding the voter list of Varanasi, questioning irregularities and collusion with the Election Commission.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery exchange with the BJP, the Congress has demanded that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections be declared null and void, alleging they were conducted using fake voter lists. The accusation comes after BJP's claims of voter registration irregularities in opposition-held seats.
The Congress further demanded access to the electronic voter list from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, to verify the legitimacy of his electoral victory. The party argued this demand underscores a deeper alignment between the BJP and the Election Commission.
Meanwhile, the BJP's Anurag Thakur criticized opposition leaders for questioning the EC, suggesting their protests mask their own electoral malpractice. He specifically targeted Congress, TMC, SP, and DMK, accusing them of trying to protect their illegal voter base amid an ongoing electoral roll revision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expedites Development in Varanasi and Azamgarh
Yogi Adityanath Prepares for Modi's Varanasi Rally
No action was taken after Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai bomb blasts, shows the insensitivity of then government.
Controversy Erupts Over Bihar's Voter List Revision
Bihar Draft Electoral Rolls Published Amid Controversy