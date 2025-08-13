Goa CM Discusses Key Developments with Amit Shah and J P Nadda

Left Menu

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda in New Delhi. They discussed the passage of the Goa Scheduled Tribes Political Reservation Bill and other initiatives for Goa's development. Sawant also sought support for additional MBBS seats at Goa Medical College.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:08 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant engaged in high-profile discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday. The meetings, held in New Delhi, highlighted the successful passage of the Goa Scheduled Tribes Political Reservation Bill in Parliament.

Through a series of social media posts, Sawant expressed his appreciation for the bill's passage and shared images from his discussions. He extended an invitation to Amit Shah to visit Goa in September to inaugurate the 'Mhaje Ghar Yojana' and other developmental initiatives.

In addition, Sawant's dialogue with J P Nadda included a plea for accelerating the approval process for 50 new MBBS seats at Goa Medical College, which is currently awaiting clearance from the National Medical Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

